GM Chris Getz needs a timetable for a Chicago White Sox rebuild plan
By Chip Egan
The Chicago White Sox long-term plans for turning into a championship contender could turn into a long time waiting game.
This has been an historically bad season for the White Sox, and the unfortunate thing is a brighter future doesn't look to be right around the corner. Despite being on pace to post 120 losses this year, 2025 campaign could find the team staring at yet another 100-loss total.
General manager Chris Getz knew this wasn't going to be a quick fix when he took the job back last August.
However, when asked what type of timetable he has for getting things turned around, Getz was noncommittal in his response.
Last June Getz said, "It's tough for me to put an exact timetable on it. These types of things are certainly fluid. There’s players that perhaps take a little bit longer to be ready to be productive at the major league level. You’ve got injuries that can happen. You’ve always got to have your thumb on (the pulse of) it, … to be able to adjust accordingly."
Getz added, "I don’t think it would be appropriate or accurate enough to put a date out there in which we feel like we’re ready to compete for the division. Right now, we’re focused on getting these guys acclimated to the major leagues and positioning them well for major league success.”
While understandable that putting a date out there places pressure on Getz to either get it right by then or be fired, it isn't fair to the fan base to ask to be even more patient than they have been.
The 81-81 season following the playoff appearance three years ago was disappointing, yet there was a feeling that the talent was there to get back to winning the division and the down year was just a bump in the road.