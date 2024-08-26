GM Chris Getz needs a timetable for a Chicago White Sox rebuild plan
By Chip Egan
The offseason could prove to be pivotal for the future of the club and not only because of a potential Crochet trade.
The inability to move Crochet also seemed to catch Getz off-guard as he was surprised by his demands of getting an extension from any team he was traded to.
Getz's decision to hold on to him because the return wasn't what he wanted seemed to be in contrast to reports teams were willing to deal even with the extension requirement.
Getz needs to improve a farm system which has been one of the lowest rated in baseball since he was in charge of it.
Developing talent has not been a strength of the organization and Getz may want to look into taking a page from his managerial search book and apply it to scouting and development at the farm level.
Bringing in new and accomplished people from elsewhere could help players such as shortstop Colson Montgomery, pitchers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith and catcher Edgar Quero realize their potential.
The aforementioned players are all ranked in the top 100 of minor league prospects and have helped the farm system go from 26th in overall ranking last year to 11th. While that looks good on paper, the reality is the ranking means nothing if the players don't meet their potential, and the White Sox haven't done a good job with recently drafted or ranked talent.
There is a lot on the table for Getz to sort through before the start of next season. Whatever the plan is, it needs to provide positive results and needs to do so in a quick amount of time.