Who was good and who was bad for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals?
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox won a series on the road thanks to an offense that bounced back after being shut out on Friday night.
The St. Louis Cardinals opened the series with a 3-0 victory after starting pitcher Sonny Gray was outstanding on the mound. It was also the ninth time the White Sox were shut out this season.
Think about how bad that is for Chicago. The Sox still have been shut out more times than they have won this season.
The Sox can also thank umpire CB Bucknor for help in winning Game 2. The White Sox held a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the 10th with bases loaded when the heavens opened up and the rain came down hard.
After a three-hour delay, play resumed and Bucknor called that game as if he was late for a dinner reservation. Tanner Banks was able to end the game with a strikeout. Although the called third strike probably should have been ball two.
The White Sox should take the luck whenever they can get it based on their terrible win-loss record. There might be an offense even worse than the Sox and it is the St. Louis Cardinals. Well, the Cardinals have a slightly better team batting average, but they struggle to score just like the White Sox. Chicago outscored St. Louis 11-6 over the two final games of the series as the Sox won the finale 5-1.
It was not all Bucknor in assisting the Sox. The White Sox got some good performances this weekend from the lineup and their pitching to pick up two victories. There were also two bad performances worth pointing out.