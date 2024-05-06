Who was good and who was bad for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals?
By Todd Welter
Seven players and one unit were good in this series...
Eloy Jimenez hit a solo shot in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and start a big inning.
The Sox ended up scoring three more runs in the inning. Eloy hit rock bottom on April 19th as his slash line was .095/.208/.095. Since then, he has at least gotten a hit in 11 of his past 14 games.
Garrett Crochet had a scare yesterday when he took a liner off of his leg. He was able to stay in the game and pitched well. He gave up a home run over six strong innings as he allowed just three hits and struck out six.
Crochet is now up to 53 strikeouts on the season which is good for a tie for 2nd in the league. He still has an ERA over five but he has a 1.01 WHIP.
Rookie Bryan Ramos had an outstanding debut at the plate yesterday. The Sox' fourth-best prospect, and likely the future at third base, was called up over the weekend after Danny Mendick had to be placed on the 10-day IL with a minor back issue. Instead of having Danny try to play through the pain and tinker his swing to overcome it, the Sox are letting him rest.
Also, the Sox plan on playing Ramos instead of him just collecting per diem money. He ended up going 1-for-3 with a RBI.
The Sox needed a body and did not want to make any other 40-man roster moves. It feels like the White Sox are doing something right for a change.
Paul DeJong got some revenge on his former team. He was traded away by the Cardinals at last season's trade deadline after playing six-plus seasons in St. Louis. DeJong had a great game on Sunday as he went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, and a RBI. He also had a hit on Saturday.
Gavin Sheets was 2-for-4 along with a run on Sunday. He now has a .270/.362/.460 slash line. We might have to have a serious discussion about Sheets actually being a good player.
Korey Lee came up big on Saturday. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI. He has to be the everyday catcher from here on out as he is up to a .271 average along with a .475 slugging percentage.
The White Sox bullpen bounced back nicely after getting torched by the Minnesota Twins last week. The pen threw 11.1 innings of scoreless ball. Jared Shuster saved the bullpen on Friday as he threw 3.1 scoreless innings after Brad Keller failed to go late into the game.