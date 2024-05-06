Who was good and who was bad for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals?
By Todd Welter
Two starting pitchers were not good for the Chicago White Sox.
Keller made his first start in a White Sox uniform on Friday. As expected, he was not very effective. He lasted just 4.2 innings, allowed three runs along with five hits, walked two, and struck out five.
Why the front office keeps insisting on going with veteran starting pitchers in a lost season is beyond reasoning. Keller was signed midway through spring training, so it is not like many contenders are going to think they need him for a playoff push.
All he is doing is taking away big-league innings from Jonathan Cannon, Nick Nastrini, or heck, even Shuster. The Sox should be seeing what they have in those three young arms instead of wasting everyone's time with a guy who at best can only hope to salvage his career by becoming a long reliever.
Erick Fedde also had one of his worst starts in his brief time with the White Sox on Saturday. Fedde was only able to make it through 4.1 innings as he gave up five runs. Fedde struggled to get Nolan Arenado much like Keller had issues the night before. Arenado crushed a three-run home run in the fifth against Fedde to end his day. On Friday, Arenado drove in two of the Cardinals' three runs off of Keller.