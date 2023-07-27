Guardians vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Thursday, July 27
The White Sox have struggled offensively this month, but Dylan Cease has found something in his last two starts.
By Josh Yourish
If the Chicago White Sox were still unsure where they stood heading into the trade deadline their five-straight losses cleared it up for them. The White Sox are now 41-62 as they host the 51-51 Cleveland Guardians who are two games back of first place in the AL Central. Chicago is selling, and while the Guardians are still in the mix, they’re making moves too. Cleveland sent Amed Rosario to the Dodgers for Noah Syndergaard and cash.
Today, the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound opposite Dylan Cease. Bibee is 6-2 in his rookie year with a 3.04 ERA and Cease is 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA in 21 starts.
Let’s get into the odds for this AL Central matchup, the first of four games in Chicago.
Guardians vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Guardians vs. White Sox prediction and pick
There is some good news for the White Sox. They’re going full sell mode after trading away Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels yesterday and they’re going to have another very valuable asset to trade in Dylan Cease. Cease has had a rough year so far, but it’s turning around this month and I expect another good start after two very good ones in a row.
Cease still has great strikeout numbers with 138 in 113.2 innings, but his 47 walks are a bit much. However, he has a 3.63 FIP and has only allowed one home run this week, so that is very promising. I expect Cease to have a good outing against Cleveland especially with the Guardians having just lost Rosario from their lineup.
The White Sox scored seven runs in their loss yesterday, but they are 27th in OPS this month. Bibee went seven scoreless innings last trip to the mound, so we could be looking at a very low-scoring contest in Chicago tonight.
It has to be deflating for both of these teams to be selling off parts in the middle of the year, so spirits can’t be particularly high in either dugout. It won’t help that both starting pitchers will be cruising and we will cruise to the under in this one.
