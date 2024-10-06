How the Cincinnati Reds hiring Terry Francona helps the Chicago White Sox

The dream scenerio would have been for the Chicago White Sox to hire Terry Francona's as the team's next manager.

He is shoo-in to be in the Hall of Fame. Also, he has ties to the franchise that ownership loves since he was the team's Double-A manager when Michael Jordan played for Birmingham.

Man, would have loved his for the Sox but know that he would have been wasted here



Great hire by Cincinnati https://t.co/tO99ESPE4N — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) October 4, 2024

Instead, the Sox will have to settle for the consolation of what his hiring by the Reds will bring.

Francona's hiring clears the way for the White Sox to hire reported top target, Skip Schumaker.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported the Sox are targeting the soon-to-be former Miami Marlins manager to fill the team's vacant manager job. General manager Chris Getz has not ruled out removing the interim tag from Grady Sizemore.

670 the Score's Bruce Levine reports that Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough is the team's top target. Finally, there are rumors that veteran skipper Buck Showalter is interested in the job.

Considering Nightengale has become an unofficial spokesperson for the team's front office and owner, assume that Schumaker is still the top target.

It makes sense since he has impressive credentials. He won the 2023 NL Manager of the Year award after guiding the Marlins to the playoffs. He also has experience with dysfunctional franchises since the Marlins are just as big of a mess as the Sox.

Think about it, ownership wanted to bring in a boss for former general manager Kim Ng after she built a playoff team.

It is one reason Schumaker has negotiated his escape. He was tied by Nightengale to the Reds.

With Francona returning to the big leagues, the White Sox is the only job available to Schumaker at this time.

The Colorado Rockies have not officially parted ways with skipper Bud Black. There is speculation he could come back for another season despite the Rockies not winning much with him at the helm.

The Toronto Blue Jays are not firing their manager and instead will go with a coaching staff shakeup.

There is a chance the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers could have an opening depending on if those teams fall short of the World Series. Another team with a manager who appears to be safe could swoop in and hire Schumaker much like the Chicago Cubs have done twice.

The difference is Schumaker has yet to make the World Series like Joe Maddon did or have multiple playoff appearances such as Craig Counsell.

That leaves the Sox as his only destination if he wants to manage next season. The one time you do want the team to have former manager Tony La Russa in the room is now. Tony deserves criticism for how badly his second tour of duty went with the club. It feels like he is the shadow general manager in his current advisor role.

In this case, if the Sox want Schumaker, it might be a good thing to have La Russa unofficially in charge. Tony was Schumaker's manager during the early part of his playing career.

Schumaker has cited La Russa as a major influence in his career and that they still talk regularly. Given that Schumaker might be trying to escape one 100-loss team for another, it might not make sense, but the ties to La Russa can help the Sox land him. Also, Schumaker probably wants a raise and La Russa's influence over an owner that is loathe to pay managers can help too.

With only one opening for Schumaker left to pursue and the ties to Tony, you do have to like the Sox's chances of hiring him. That is unless Skip decides to skip taking a job for next year and wait until the next hiring cycle.