How did Ohtani and Trout do against the Chicago White Sox on Monday?
The Chicago White Sox took on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Of course, there was a lot of emotion in the game as Liam Hendriks returned to the roster and eventually pitched.
Unfortunately, the Angels were able to get the big win that they so desperately needed right now. When they play, the primary focus of the game is always their two stars.
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are two of the best players that ever put on Major League uniforms. It is always a treat to see those guys at Guaranteed Rate Field. You don't have to root for them but you do have to respect them.
The White Sox are lucky enough to not be facing Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher in this one. He is a Cy Young-caliber guy that is very difficult to beat.
The Chicago White Sox have to deal with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.
The bad part is that they still have to deal with him as a hitter which is what makes him the most unique player who ever lived. How did both he and Trout do in this game with their bats?
Well, Shohei was hit by a pitch and he came around to score thanks to a Brandon Drury home run. Other than that, the White Sox staff actually handled him well.
As for Trout, he had two hits. One of his two hits was for an RBI which is partially what put the game out of reach for the White Sox. He also walked in the first inning and scored on that afformentioned Drury home run.
They were both effective in the game without hitting one 500 feet. That is how lethal they can be. They combined for four strikeouts so the White Sox pitchers will certainly be happy about that.
What they are not going to be happy about is the fact that they have two more games to deal with them. We will see how they do as the series goes along but their impact was felt in this first game. It is just scary to know that the impact wasn't even as close to as big as it could be.