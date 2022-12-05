How the Chicago White Sox can win the Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings are well underway now. There have been some huge moves already made including players like Justin Verlander and Trea Turner all finding new homes. There are a lot of stories to follow along with if you are a fan of the game in general.
As far as the Chicago White Sox, they aren't coming in with a lot of hype. Most of the time, when they have hype, they end up failing to meet those expectations anyway so this is probably better anyway. There is a way for them to address some things and win the Winter Meetings though.
It is almost impossible but there are some things that they can do. For one, it is going to be hard to compete with teams like the Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets who act like serious organizations but you just never know.
If the White Sox want to win the Winter Meetings, they need to make a huge splash. They need to, for the first time ever, sign a player north of 100 million dollars. Again, it is highly unlikely and borderline laughable to think about but that is what it would take.
The Chicago White Sox have one path to winning the Winter Meetings.
There are plenty of good players out there worth this money that Jerry Reinsdorf absolutely has but they never do anything about it. If you added a player like that, you'd show the world you are trying to win again and it would send a message to the players that are already there.
Whether people want to admit it or not, the foundation has already been laid out for the White Sox. They have a nice young core that, when healthy, can really play. If they brought in someone worth a lot of money and had a lot of success in their career, that might change some attitudes.
This isn't necessarily something to count on but it is how the White Sox would come out of the Winter Meetings as potential winners.
The reality is that it would just be nice to see them land a second baseman, an outfielder, and some more pitching that can help them in 2023. That shouldn't be too much to ask but again, it is the White Sox we're talking about here.