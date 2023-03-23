How to watch the Chicago White Sox in 2023
Baseball (for real) is nearly back. Here's the best way to watch the Chicago White Sox in 2023 if you've cut the cord.
MLB's 2023 Opening Day is nearly here, and we can't wait for baseball (meaningful baseball, that is) to be back on our television screens.
But then again, it's becoming more and more difficult to find a cheap, easy way to watch your favorite baseball team. Don't worry though - we've got you covered this season.
But first, let's review the key moves of the last few months.
Notable Additions: OF Andrew Benintendi, RHP Mike Clevinger
Notable Losses: 1B Jose Abreu, OF Adam Engel
The White Sox haven't received many favorable reviews on their offseason activity. The Clevinger signing now looks horrific with MLB investigating him after domestic abuse allegations.
But for the Southside, it all comes down to health. If Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn make 30 starts each, it will go a long way for a White Sox team looking for a return to the postseason.
How To Watch The Chicago White Sox In 2023
If you're in Chicago or the surrounding areas, you need NBC Sports Chicago to watch the White Sox. Luckily, fuboTV now carries NBC Sports Chicago.
To be extra-sure, you can check out the entire directory of available channels by zip code on fuboTV's main page.
Not only will you get NBC Sports Chicago, but you'll also get staples like ESPN, FS1 and MLB Network along with all your local channels.
Packages start at $74.99 per month, but there are plenty of add-ons should you want to fully customize your TV watching.
You can start a week-long free-trial today.
2023 Chicago White Sox Gear
If you're looking to add some depth to your clothing lineup this season, be sure to check out Fanatics. Not only do they have the latest jerseys, shirts and hats, but you'll also find a large collection of autographed memorabilia and rotating selection of clearance items.
Hey, who doesn't like looking great AND saving money?
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.