How to watch White Sox games on TV in 2024 with & without cable: Full Streaming Guide
Spring training is already here, which means that Opening Day isn't far behind. The White Sox will suit up for Opening Day on March 28 to start a series at home against the Tigers.
But if you're not going to the ballpark to take in the game, you need to know how to see all the action.
How to watch the White Sox on cable in 2024
The Chicago White Sox - when not on national television - will have their games broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago.
When nationally televised, you'll find the ChiSox on ESPN, TBS, MLBTV, FS1 or FS2.
How to watch the White Sox without cable in 2024
fuboTV carries NBC Sports Chicago for in-market fans (which covers Illinois).
fuboTV offers two main packages - Pro and Elite.
How to watch the White Sox on fuboTV
- Price: $80/month (Pro plan)
- Free trial: Seven days
Pro will run $80 per month and features 190 channels and up to 10 streams simultaneously. Elite comes in at $90 per month and features 260 channels and more than 100 events in 4K.
Both packages come with a free trial and a $20 discount on your first month.
How to watch the White Sox on DirectTV Stream
- Price: $100/month (Choice plan)
- Free trial: Five days
How to watch the White Sox on YouTube TV
- Price: $72.99/month
- Free trial: Seven days
How to watch the White Sox on Hulu w/ Live TV
- Price: $75.99/month (Live TV + Hulu w/ ads)
- Free trial: Seven days
If you're not an in-market fan, then your only option remains MLB.tv.
How to watch the White Sox on MLB.tv
- Price: $149.99/year for ALL (out of market) MLB games
- Free trial: Seven days
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.