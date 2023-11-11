How to vote for Luis Robert Jr. for the MLB All-Star team
Luis Robert Jr. is racking up the accolades for himself and the White Sox thanks to his stellar 2023 season. He was nominated, but missed out on a Gold Glove Award and won the Silver Slugger Award for the center fielder position thanks to his strong season at the plate.
He is also up for a Major League Baseball All-MLB team honor and needs your vote to make the team.
People can go and vote for Robert Jr. at the MLB website. If you go to the site and scroll down the home page a little bit you will see a large banner announcing the voting for the 2023 All-MLB team.
Be sure to vote for Robert Jr., at center fielder while you are there. He’s very well deserving of the honor.
Luis Robert Jr. deserves the vote of all Chicago White Sox fans this year.
Robert Jr. had an outstanding season with the White Sox and was named to the All-Star team at the mid-point of the season for his efforts. Statistically, Robert Jr. was one of the top hitters in the Major Leagues.
He was at bat a total of 546 times in 2023. He hit the ball 144 times and knocked in a total of 38 home runs. Robert Jr. had a total of 90 runs, 80 runs batted in, and 20 stolen bases. His slash line was .264/.315/.542.
Robert Jr. is, the best player on the Chicago White Sox. Sure, he has won several awards and received many accolades which call out his hot bat and solid glove but as a collective, he is the Sox best player.
He’s finally come into his own, finally healthy and ready to go. He had an outstanding season and is poised to have a great career with the White Sox.
Of course, that’s if they keep him which they should and most likely will. But the White Sox are a changing organization with a lot of moving (and moving on) parts right now so it’s not easy to tell which way General Manager Chris Getz is going to go.
But keeping Robert Jr. is a must. They cannot afford to lose him.
The Chicago White Sox are in rebuilding mode and need Robert Jr. to help them in the future. He cannot go anywhere.
The White Sox rebuild won’t hopefully take that long and they will be back in business being competitive again. As fans, we can only hope this is the case.
The voting for the All-MLB team will continue on until 8 p.m. on November 19th. The winners of the honor will be announced on December 16th on MLB Network.
Be sure to jump on and cast your vote. Robert Jr. is up against a host of other outfielders, 20 to be exact (for a total of 21). Some of the players he is competing against include Corbin Carrol of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, and Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.