It is time for White Sox fans to worry about Eloy Jimenez again
The Chicago White Sox have dealt with a lot of injuries over the past two years. Every team in the league has dealt with them but it seems like it has happened to more consequential players for the White Sox than usual.
One player that you think of immediately is Eloy Jimenez. As of right now, he is someone that should be considered injury prone. He is so young and can change that reputation but he has got to start staying much healthier now.
When he is on the field, he is one of the best power hitters in the league. The problem is that only White Sox fans and baseball die-hards know that. He isn’t a household name yet because he has never put up truly gaudy statistics as he has never played in enough games.
He hit 31 home runs in his rookie year of 2019 and he still missed some time with injury. Imagine if he played that whole year. There is no doubt that the talent is there but he just has to play. This is an MVP-caliber bat.
He may never win an MVP because he is truly terrible at playing the outfield too. Of course, he is an injury liability and he just doesn’t move or read well enough to play the position. He proved that he can be a designated hitter when he was healthy in 2022.
The Chicago White Sox badly need Eloy Jimenez to be healthy in 2023.
The White Sox have a minor problem on their hands now though. Eloy Jimenez, who is all the way back from the World Baseball Classic after a decent run with Team Dominican Republic, left their spring training game on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
They announced that he left because of cramping in his calf. Obviously, this is way better than an actual injury as he should just be considered day-to-day at this point. Because of the aforementioned history, there are plenty of reasons to be worried right now.
With some of the other small injuries that this team is dealing with right now, they need this all to stop right now. With just over a week to go in spring training, there is time to make sure that everyone is feeling great by Opening Day.