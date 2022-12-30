Jazz Chisholm Jr. comes to the Chicago White Sox in one of these 3 trade packages
To White Sox: Jazz Chisholm Jr. - To Marlins: Michael Kopech, Yoelqui Cespedes
Michael Kopech could probably help get the White Sox anyone they want.
Nobody wants to see Michael Kopech get traded away. He is a fantastic pitcher that has the ceiling of some of the best in the league. However, he should pretty much be getting only one more chance to be healthy in 2023. If he proves to be injury prone once again, the White Sox can't keep going with him.
Trading him for a piece that will help them win more might really help them in the long term. It would be painful, but getting rid of an injury-prone starter for a long-term solution at second base might be a good idea. Jazz is good enough of a player to make a trade like this at this point.
Yoelqui Cespedes is also someone that should be considered by other teams looking to add prospects with high ceilings. Paired with Kopech, this could be a really nice trade that helps both teams accomplish what they need to in the coming years. This would be a solid return for the Marlins.
Just because the Marlins signed Jean Segura doesn't mean that they are trading Jazz Chisholm for sure but it could mean that they are exploring it. The White Sox should be all over the idea if it is actually something that Miami is considering. He would be an amazing fit.