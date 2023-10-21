Jose Abreu's team wins the best game of the 2023 playoffs so far
Chicago White Sox legend Jose Abreu has been brilliant in the postseason after having a tough regular season. He can't stop collecting RBIs or helping the Astros win though as he has been on fire in the playoffs so far.
Abreu added to that playoff RBI total by earning another one in a one-hit performance on Friday night against the Texas Rangers. With it being a 2-2 series tie, these two teams played in the most entertaining game of the entire playoff season.
Earlier in the game, Adolis Garcia hit a big-time home run. The Texas Rangers took a 4-2 lead thanks to this blast and he celebrated it hard. The Astros did not like that very much. Garcia was beaned during his next at-bat and that set off tempers.
The benches cleared and it was not a pretty sight. Multiple people, including the powerful Garcia, were ejected from the game then. This woke up the Houston Astros too who were close to going down 3-2 in the series.
Jose Abreu's Houston Astros are one win away from an AL Pennant.
Jose Altuve, one of the most clutch postseason performers of all time, hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning.
This gave the Astros a 5-4 lead that they took as the final score. It was an incredible ending to an amazing game that forced people to expect the unexpected. Now, they are up 3-2 instead in the series.
Now, White Sox fans are one game away from seeing Jose Abreu play in the World Series. A lot of people were upset that he chose the Astros but he clearly made the right decision for himself. They need to win one more game to get to the Fall Classic. Both chances will be in Houston.
Having players like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Jeremy Pena amongst others in the lineup will always help but Abreu has done his job and them some. We'll see how he can play over the rest of this ALCS as the pressure mounts.