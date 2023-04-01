Lance Lynn did okay but it wasn't enough to give the White Sox the win
The second game of the 2023 season resulted in a loss for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
It was an all-around competitive baseball game that resulted in a late-inning comeback for the reigning World Series champions.
While Lance Lynn wasn't at his best, he competed at a high level for the majority of his outing. Overall, it was a successful first start for Lynn's 2023 campaign.
Lance Lynn was decent but it wasn't enough for a White Sox win.
Lynn was a lone out away from getting through six innings pitched. Unfortunately, Astros right-fielder Kyle Tucker blasted a fastball to the bleachers for a two-run home run, forcing Lynn to exit the game.
The Astros then proceeded to beat up the White Sox bullpen, resulting in a 6-3 loss for Chicago. Even though it was a game that ended in the loss column, the White Sox played profound baseball against arguably the best team in all of baseball.
Lance Lynn was obviously upset about his performance and the team's result but there was a lot of good going for the White Sox pitcher, especially for his first outing on the season.
The White Sox are going to rely on Lynn to be an efficient innings eater and he is expected to be a massive factor in the team's success.
If it weren't for the bullpen's rough day Friday night, Lance Lynn would have ended up winning the game for the White Sox as he left the game with a 3-2 lead. Kendall Graveman and Jake Diekman didn't have it in them to finish the game late and it hurt the club.
The White Sox walked seven batters as a whole. Most of the time, that's not going to cut it to win a Major League Baseball game.
Skipper Pedro Grifol was impressed with Lance Lynn's performance and many others from the offensive side. Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez all reached base twice and if that continues, the White Sox will be a dangerous offensive unit to deal with.
By no means was it a bad all-around performance from the White Sox. At the end of the day, the White Sox beat themselves via the seven walks that led to an abundance of Houston Astro runs.
The 1-1 White Sox have a quick turn-around as Lucas Giolito takes the hill at 1:10 PM on Saturday against right-handed pitcher Jose Urquidy.