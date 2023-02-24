Lance Lynn is set to take the mound in the spring training opener
The Chicago White Sox are almost set for game day in Glendale, Arizona, as they will match up against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch this Saturday at 2:05 PM. While the Padres still aren't set on an Opening Day pitcher, the White Sox decided to go with veteran starter Lance Lynn.
Lance Lynn hopes for a fully healthy spring training this year-round after having a severe knee injury during last year's minimal appearance in Glendale.
Lance Lynn is a total believer in setting yourself up for the season during spring training as most people are. Due to the spring injury in 2022, he struggled for most of the season when he returned after his knee issue.
Lance finished his 2022 season different from where he would have liked with a 3.88 ERA and an 8-7 record.
Lance Lynn is going to make the first exhibition start for the White Sox.
Lance Lynn not being able to compete in the first half of 2022 hurt the White Sox in a big way and when he returned unprepared, it resulted in a detrimental effect on the White Sox's chances of being a dominant club.
Lance's second half, however, was impressive, as he was back in his necessary form. The point is Lance Lynn prepares himself, like many MLB players, during the Spring. It will be great to see what he can do in the Cactus League opener in 2023.
Due to the World Baseball Classic, most people could have assumed who the White Sox would give the ball to on the mound for their first game.
Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, and Jose Ruiz will be representing their country in baseball's "Olympics," and that gave Grifol the easy game plan of throwing the three pitchers in Glendale before their departure for the WBC.
Pedro Grifol is giving his veteran arm the ball for a plan for three innings, depending on how Lance himself feels, meaning there is a chance he can go shorter or longer.
Grifol knows Lynn has been around long enough to know if his body is correct and it will be interesting to watch how many innings Lance throws.
The White Sox have 31 games of Spring Training before the regular season begins and it will be interesting to watch how Grifol manages the game.
Pedro Grifol and his entire coaching staff have gotten off on the right foot and White Sox fans should expect the same during gameplay. Baseball season is upon us and Lance Lynn will hopefully set the tone at the spring opener.