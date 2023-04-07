Lance Lynn's struggles led to a Chicago White Sox afternoon loss
Today was the end of a miserable home-opening series for the Chicago White Sox as they took on the San Francisco Giants for a three-game stretch at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox lost the rubber match by a final score of 16-6 and dropped back under .500 with a 3-4 record in the early stages of the 2023 MLB season.
The Giants put on a slugfest throughout the entire series and put the White Sox in a challenging position to even come close to winning a series which they still haven't accomplished this season so far.
In three games, the San Francisco Giants had 31 runs, 38 hits, and a whopping 13 home runs. The Giants set a record by hitting the most home runs ever in a series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Lance Lynn was not very good for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
It was a frustrating performance from the White Sox, especially because it was one of the ugliest series this ball club has played in quite a while.
Lance Lynn pitched for the White Sox on Thursday and it wasn't pretty. He finished with 4.1 innings pitched, allowing 9 hits, eight earned runs, and three home runs. Lynn is one of the most consistent pitchers in all of baseball but today it wasn't shown even in the slightest.
Lance Lynn was straight to the point with the press. He held himself accountable as he didn't make the pitches he needed to make and it resulted in an offensive blood bath for the San Francisco Giants.
Lynn was upset not only about himself but with the entire roster. It's not the opening home series they were expecting and Lynn knows they are better than what was on the field over the last three games.
It was a performance that the White Sox hope to never get from Lance Lynn ever again. Lynn is a much better pitcher than he showed today and he needs to get back to proper form as soon as possible.
The White Sox have gotten heavily inconsistent pitching so far, which has played a significant part in their 3-4 record.
The offense could have been better for Chicago today but the score of today's game makes it almost irrelevant. The White Sox had been an excellent offensive team overall thus far. It's just the pitching that needs to be much better.
The White Sox will travel to Pittsburg for the next three to face off with the Pirates at the beautiful PNC Park. Lucas Giolito, Mike Clevinger, and Michael Kopech are the probables for the White Sox, and Rich Hill, former friend Vince Velasquez, and Johan Oviedo are set to take the hill for the Pirates.
The series starts on Friday at 3:12 central time.