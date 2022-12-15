Lance Lynn will be a part of Team USA at the World Baseball Classic
The Chicago White Sox are going to see a lot of their players represent their country in 2023 at the World Baseball Classic. This is going to be a lot of fun to watch as Major League Baseball seems to have their hands all over it.
We already know that Tim Anderson is going to represent Team USA which is going to be really cool to see. We know that he is one of the most exciting baseball players in the world when he is healthy and this will be a chance for him to showcase that.
Now, Anderson isn't going to be the only White Sox player on Team USA as it came out that Lance Lynn will be joining him in the big tournament. This will be a chance for him to also showcase himself as one of the best American pitchers in the league.
Lynn had ups and downs in 2022 after he missed the first portion of the season recovering from an injury. He is hoping to bounce back in 2023 so getting a head start with Team USA certainly won't hurt him in that quest.
Lance Lynn is very deserving of an opportunity to pitch for Team USA.
He came in 3rd place for the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 so you know he has the ability to be one of the best in the world. This will be his chance to do it on the national stage while wearing red, white, and blue.
The White Sox are going to play against Team USA during spring training in an exhibition game so it will be really interesting to see what happens in that game in terms of lineups and whatnot. We have a long off-season to finish before then but it is fun to think about.
Lynn deserves this opportunity. He is a question mark coming into 2023 because of how 2022 went but there is no doubt that he has some good pitching left in the tank.
His attitude, will to win, and compete-level will be perfect for this USA squad looking to make some noise. Hopefully, both Lynn and Anderson have some success.