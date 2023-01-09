Liam Hendriks faces battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma
The Chicago White Sox and their fans received some tough news on Sunday when closer Liam Hendriks revealed he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and will begin treatments to combat it on Monday.
Hendriks posted the announcement on his Instagram page which stated the following:
" “As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife, and my family. It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the last few days and do so on my own terms.""
"Recently, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hearing the word ‘cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace this fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."
"My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates, and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.” "
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn released a statement of support for Hendriks and his family, and while the organization hopes Hendriks will be back and able to pitch at some point, the team does not expect to have any information regarding his playing status prior to Opening Day.
"“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player. Hahn said. "I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months. Knowing everyone involved, especially Liam, we are optimistic he will pitch again for the White Sox as soon as viable."
Since joining the White Sox two years ago, Hendriks has notched 75 saves and 198 strikeouts over 127 games.
The three-time All-Star has been named to the American League squad in each of his years with the White Sox and won back-to-back Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Awards in 2020 and '21.