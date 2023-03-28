Lots of star Chicago White Sox 1B came back to haunt them after leaving
Dick Allen
Dick Allen came back to play the White Sox after he left the south side.
Dick Allen played just three seasons (1972-74) in Chicago but, like Thomas and Abreu, won a Most Valuable Player award (1972). Allen would hit 85 homers and drive in 242 runs for the White Sox, hitting .307.
He led the American League in homers while with the Sox in 1972 (37) and 1974 (32).
Like Thomas and Abreu, Allen also left the White Sox without much fanfare. He quit the team in late August 1974 and was later traded in December 1974 to the Atlanta Braves for catcher Jim Essian.
The Oakland A's signed Allen in 1977, giving the former Most Valuable Player a chance to face his former White Sox teammates.
Allen went 3-for-10 in four games in Oakland against the White Sox in late April 1977. He walked twice against Steve Stone in the second game of the series where he hit a home run and drove in three runs off Chris Knapp in the third game.
His sacrifice fly off Bart Johnson helped the A's beat the Sox 11-4 in the fourth game.
The Sox then hosted the A's for three games at Comiskey Park in the middle of June and won all three games. It would turn out to be the final three games of Allen's career.
Allen was 3-for-9 in the three games with a pair of strikeouts. He had two hits off Wilbur Wood in the second game for the final hits of his career.