Lots of star Chicago White Sox 1B came back to haunt them after leaving
Joe Kuhel
Seeing Joe Kuhel come to play the White Sox couldn't have been fun.
Kuhel played six seasons (1938-43) with the White Sox, including 1940 when he tied the White Sox record of 27 homers in 1940. He also returned to the Sox to finish his career in 1946 and 1947.
In between (1944 and 1945), though, Kuhel played 33 games against the White Sox for the Washington Senators.
Kuhel had four hits (two doubles and a triple) and two RBI in his first game against the Sox in 1944 against pitchers Bill Dietrich and Johnnie Humphries.
He never hit a home run in his 33 games in two seasons against the Sox but he did go 39-for-128 (.305) with 10 doubles, two triples, and 12 RBI.