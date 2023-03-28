Lots of star Chicago White Sox 1B came back to haunt them after leaving
Zeke Bonura
Zeke Bonura was with the Chicago White Sox a very long time ago.
Bonura began his career with the White Sox from 1934-37, hitting 79 home runs and driving in 440 runs on a .317 average. He was the first to set the White Sox team record for homers with 27 in 1934.
He drove in 100 or more runs and hit .302 or better in three of his four Sox seasons. He also had 34 or more doubles in all four seasons.
The White Sox traded Bonura, a holdout in the spring of 1938, to the Senators in March 1938 for Kuhel.
Bonura, whose career ended after 1940, would play 19 games against the White Sox in 1938 and 13 in 1940 with Washington. He didn't face the White Sox in 1939 as a member of the National League New York Giants.
Bonura was a robust 39-for-123 (.317) against the White Sox in 32 games in 1938 and 1940 combined. His only home run against the White Sox came in 1938 in a 7-1 Senators win in Washington off pitcher Frank Gabler.
Bonura did have seven doubles and drove in 14 runs against the White Sox.
He had three doubles and four hits against the Sox in a 12-5 win in August 1938 and was 4-for-4 with a double off Sox pitcher Monty Stratton a month later. He went 4-for-5 against the Sox in a 12-10 Washington win in May 1940.