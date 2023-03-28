Lots of star Chicago White Sox 1B came back to haunt them after leaving
Walt Dropo
Walt Dropo was with the White Sox but came back and played well.
Dropo was with the White Sox from 1955-58, hitting 42 home runs, driving in 188 runs, and hitting 266. He played 13 seasons in the major leagues for five teams, hitting 152 home runs, driving in 704 runs, and hitting .270.
Dropo was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1950 while playing for the Boston Red Sox when he had a career-best 34 homers and 144 RBI.
The Sox acquired Dropo as part of a six-player trade from the Detroit Tigers after the 1954 season. The White Sox would put him on waivers in June 1958 when he was signed by the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds immediately traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for outfielder Whitey Lockman.
Dropo played 26 games against the Sox in 1959 and 1960 combined with the Baltimore Orioles. He was just 16-for-67 (.239) against the Sox with four doubles, a home run, and six RBI. His lone homer came off Billy Pierce in a 4-3 Sox victory in June 1960 at Comiskey Park.
Dropo also played in a memorable game against Pierce and the White Sox on Aug. 6, 1959, in Baltimore.
He was 2-for-8 and drove in a run with a double in a game that lasted 18 innings and ended in a 1-1 tie. Pierce pitched 16 of the 18 innings. Knuckleballer Hoyt Wilhelm, a future White Sox pitcher (1963-68), went 10 innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits for Baltimore.