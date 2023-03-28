Lots of star Chicago White Sox 1B came back to haunt them after leaving
Jim Spencer
Jim Spencer came back and played the White Sox a little too good.
Spencer played just two (1976-77) seasons with the Sox but he did hit 32 homers and drive in 139 runs on a .250 average. Spencer hit two home runs and drove in eight runs in a game twice just six weeks apart in 1977.
Spencer played a total of 27 games against the White Sox from 1978-82 with the New York Yankees and Athletics. He was used mainly as a defensive replacement and pinch-hitter against the Sox, getting fewer than three at-bats in 16 of the 27 games
The left-hander was traded by the Sox to the Yankees after the 1977 season. He clubbed a home run off Francisco Barrios for the Yankees in his first game against the Sox, a 3-2 Yankee victory on April 15, 1978, at Yankee Stadium.
His only other home run against the White Sox (after 1978) came against Randy Scarberry at Comiskey Park in a 7-3 New York win in late July 1979.
Spencer was just 8-for-65 (.123) against the White Sox after 1977 (he played against the Sox from 1968-75 with the California Angels and Texas Rangers) with two homers and eight RBI. He was just 1-for-36 against the Sox in 1981 and 1982 with Oakland combined.