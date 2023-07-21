Lucas Giolito goes to the Arizona Diamondbacks in one of these 3 wild trades
Trade Two
The Chicago White Sox are a team that should consider a blockbuster.
Druw Jones might be a familiar prospect to Chicago White Sox fans. That is because he is the sone of Andruw Jones who played for one season in 2010.
Of course, in his prime, Andruw Jones was one of the greatest players of his era both offensively and defensively.
His son Druw is hoping to follow a similar path. He is the number two prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks system but he is the number 13 prospect in all of baseball.
Expectations are high for him. This is the type of deal that the White Sox would make where they only get one prospect in return. They would also have to kick in a little bit extra with Lucas Giolito.
Throwing in Lance Lynn and Gavin Sheets for Arizona's playoff run might not even be enough but the White Sox should try.
At 19, it is going to be a while before the younger Jones makes an impact so they might part with him in an effort to win now. Again, the White Sox should not just make trades to make trades.