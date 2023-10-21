Lucas Giolito and Jack Flaherty should come rejoin Ethan Katz
The plan is that Ethan Katz will be returning to the Chicago White Sox's staff as the pitching coach. At the moment, there is no way of knowing what the starting rotation is going to look like as well as what the bullpen will end up being come Opening Day of 2024.
Given the circumstances of where the organization stands right now, how bad of an idea would it be to try and reassemble 3/4 members of the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines pitching staff from back in the day?
Lucas Giolito, Jack Flaherty, and Max Fried all were in the same rotation on their high school team. Who was their pitching coach you may ask? None other than Ethan Katz.
The Chicago White Sox should really consider making a big move.
Lucas Giolito coming back to the White Sox may be a genuine possibility. After the organization traded him away to the Los Angeles Angels, Giolito's bounce-back season went down the drain. It seemed like all of the rhythm he had in Chicago ended up staying in Chicago.
Giolito finished 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA while also pitching for three teams in the process as the Angels put him on waivers before he was claimed by the Cleveland Guardians.
His second half of the season drastically sent him in the wrong direction and it feels like the money that he was planning on asking for this off-season isn't going to be a very realistic signing for any team across baseball.
The White Sox should certainly be knocking at Giolito's door at the bare minimum. Giolito has claimed his love for the White Sox along with the city of Chicago and it's been the place where he has pitched his best when it comes to his professional career.
He has an abundance of ex-teammates, his lifelong pitching coach, and, most importantly, a fanbase that would love to see him back pitching in the right colors.
Jack Flaherty had the same type of season in 2023 as Giolito did. Flaherty had an excellent first half with the Cardinals. Then, the Cardinals ended up dumping him to Baltimore for prospects in return.
What Flaherty did during his time in Baltimore was not pretty, to say the least.
He had a 6.75 ERA after coming to Baltimore and started just seven games with 34 innings pitched. He had just a single quality start with them. It's safe to say that in no way, shape, or form was he comfortable or pitching efficiently.
Flaherty needs to hit the reset button and based on previous contract signings in the past couple of years, the White Sox are willing to bet on a starting pitcher via a "one-year prove it deal."
It would be an amazing baseball story if Giolito and Flaherty came together to be teammates again, but time will tell to see what ends up actually happening.