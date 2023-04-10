Luis Robert Jr. is off to an MVP-caliber start for the Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox are ten games into the 2023 MLB regular season and their offense, for the most part, has been impressive.
A name that particularly stands out is the Cuban centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. in 41 at-bats. He's batting .366 with 4 home runs and 10 runs batted in.
He also has a well-above-average OPS of 1.098. Robert Jr. is off to an excellent start with the bat. If that continues, he could be locking himself in for an all-star appearance at T-Mobile Park along with an American League MVP race.
The Chicago White Sox needed this start from Luis Robert Jr. in 2023.
Luis Robert Jr. is staying true to the strike zone and not expanding nearly as much as he has in the past. It's paying off for him statistically. His power numbers have also surged as he has become the club's leading offensive producer.
The organization has always known he was capable of this. The problem was just needing to be fully healthy through an MLB season. It is only ten games into the year but Luis Robert Jr. looks like he's in the best shape of his life. It's clearly evident based on his play from both sides of the plate thus far.
On top of his offensive numbers, he has stood out from the rest of his ball club on defense.
Luis Robert Jr. was the first player during the 2023 season to reach a 1.0 bWAR and he has only played in nine games.
He has saved a significant amount of runs for the Chicago White Sox and he will need to continue to do that for his team to see success in the near future. Luis is a five-tool athlete and the baseball world is seeing what he can accomplish when he is fully healthy/the correct version of himself.
There isn't anything Luis Robert Jr. hasn't been able to do for the White Sox in 2023. The team is expected to do more of the same for the rest of the 153 games to be played this year.
He is a game-changing talent on the verge of (hopefully) playing an entire MLB season for the first time in his career since the shortened 2020 season. He was a rookie.