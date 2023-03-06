Mike Clevinger will be the 5th Chicago White Sox starter now
Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not be facing any discipline by Major League Baseball regarding alleged violations of the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.
According to a report by ESPN dot com, Clevinger will take part in evaluations conducted by the treatment boards that oversee domestic violence and drug abuse and will abide by any recommendations they make.
MLB began the investigation into Clevinger in 2022 following accusations of domestic abuse made by a woman who is the mother to one of his children.
Olivia Finestead had accused Clevinger of physical abuse including her being hit by an iPad he threw at her while she was pregnant. Finestead also alleged he tossed used chewing tobacco on their child and was involved in illegal drug use.
As a result of the latter accusation, MLB's Joint Baseball Drug Policy was then involved in the investigation.
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger isn't being disciplined by MLB.
MLB issued a press release about the investigation in which it stated:
"The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations."
Through the MLB Players' Association, Clevinger issued a statement of his own in which he said he was pleased the investigation by MLB is over and that he had nothing to hide while fully cooperating with the proceedings.
Clevinger added
"This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.”
The White Sox issued their own statement on the situation saying:
“The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter. We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner’s Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter.”
Finestead spoke with USA Today Sports and said that although Clevinger did not follow up on her pleas to attend therapy, she hopes the evaluations MLB is requiring him to go through will be helpful.
Clevinger inked a one-year deal with the White Sox in December for $12 million. As a result of collectively bargained agreement policies, since the investigation began prior to his signing the contract, the White Sox were not informed of the probe being conducted.