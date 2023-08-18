MLB completely disrespected Luis Robert Jr. with this graphic
The Chicago White Sox are amongst the most disappointing teams in Major League history right now. It really isn’t all that much of a surprise that they don’t get much respect from around the league right now.
However, it is unacceptable for people to not give Luis Robert Jr. the praise that he deserves. He is having an incredible season that warrants some love, despite the bad team around him.
So far this season, he is slashing .273/.328/.567 with an OPS of .894. He has 32 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases to go with his 140 OPS-plus. It is an MVP caliber season being put together.
There are so many good players in the American League right now. We know Shohei Ohtani is already a lock to win the MVP but Robert Jr. very well could be a nominee. His 5.0 WAR is amongst the league leaders.
It is time that Luis Robert Jr. gets some respect from the league.
At the minimum, he is a top-ten hitter in the league but for some reason, Major League Baseball chooses not to include him on their power ranking.
Listen, all of the hitters on this list are incredible and deserve praise. However, Luis Robert Jr. is putting up a better season than most of them. He should absolutely be on any hitter power rankings right now.
Yes, there is the argument to be made that he would be on the list if the White Sox were better. However, the guy in the number on spot plays for one of the biggest dumpster fires in the league so why does it only matter for the White Sox?
Luis Robert Jr. should be recognized the same as every other star in the game regardless of the team he plays for. He is truly one of the best in the league.
He showed the world what he can do in the Home Run Derby and has been great with his club all season long. Maybe next year people will realize just how special he is.