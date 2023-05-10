MLB Mock Draft Roundup: Who do the experts have the White Sox taking in July?
By Eric Treuden
The 2023 MLB Draft is inching closer and closer and the mock drafts are beginning to pop up around the internet. MLB media members have been hard at work speculating which of the game's next superstars will head where.
This year's draft is set to take place in Seattle, Washington and will start on Sunday, July 9th.
Two of the top available players this year are expected to be a pair of collegiate stars in the making, both from LSU. Dylan Crews (OF) and Paul Skenes (RHP) are easily the best of the best and are widely expected to go one-two in the draft.
This will not necessarily affect the Chicago White Sox much who are slated to pick 15th in the first round. Recent first-round selections include Nick Madrigal (2018, 4th), Andrew Vaughn (2019, 3rd), Garrett Crochet (2020, 11th), Colson Montgomery (2021, 22nd), and Noah Schultz (2022, 26th).
Who do experts have the White Sox drafting first in 2023 MLB Mock Drafts?
MLB.com - OF Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Jim Callis of MLB.com has the Sox going with Bradfield, who is widely regarded as one of the most physically gifted youngsters in the entire class.
A lefty at the plate, Bradfield has some still-developing power, but his toolset is highlighted by his lightning-quick speed and otherworldly defense in center field.
A Vanderbilt product, Bradfield stole 30 bases in 47 games during the 2023 collegiate season, hitting five home runs and drawing way more walks (42) than strikeouts 29).
Just Baseball - INF Aidan Miller
Miller, a high school third baseman, would be a steal if the White Sox can snag him with the 15th selection.
He has a 60-grade raw power tool and a 60-grade throwing arm, which makes him a stereotypical power-hitting third baseman, something the White Sox would be more than happy with.
Miller swings it from the right side and has already been racking up the accolades as he nears his first shot at the MLB Draft, winning a Home Run Derby in L.A. this past summer.
Future Star Series - OF Enrique Bradfield Jr.
Another outlet that likes Bradfield on the White Sox. FSS points to the current Sox outfielders and their injury proneness as the biggest reason they would eye someone like Bradfield.
MLB.com's scouting grades hand the speedy outfielder a 55 on the 80-grade scale for his hit tool, 80 for his speed, and 70 for his overall fielding. Scouts say he reminds them a lot of Kenny Lofton in that he has top-of-the-line defense and speed, and he also is not afraid to bunt for a base hit.