MLB playoff bracket if the season ended today: The White Sox are long gone
The National League playoffs are going to be must-see television.
National League:
Bye: Atlanta Braves (1), Los Angeles Dodgers (2)
Milwaukee Brewers (3) vs Miami Marlins (6)
Philadelphia Phillies (4) vs Chicago Cubs (5)
To start, like the American League, the final spot is not set in stone. There are actually more teams in the mix in the NL as the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants are all still in striking distance of the Marlins.
The Atlanta Braves have been the best team in baseball for most of the year but they aren't significantly ahead of the pack.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were on their tail but they are having some off-the-field issues that may hurt their chances.
As for seeds 3-6, they are all going to do their best to pull off a Wild Card Weekend win. If they do, upsetting the Braves is the key to getting to the World Series.
If someone can as the San Diego Padres did in 2022, the National League pennant is anyone's to win. It is going to be must-see TV.