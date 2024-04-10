More bad news for the Chicago White Sox with Yoan Moncada getting injured
The Sox say he has a left adductor strain.
By Todd Welter
The Sox just finished their 11th game of the season with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. already on the IL.
You can add Yoan Moncada to that list too.
Moncada left the game against Cleveland in the second inning when he pulled up in pain running to first base. The Sox later said he suffered a left adductor strain. It is the same type of injury that currently has Eloy on the 10-day IL. Robert Jr. is out for at least two months with a hip flexor strain.
Losing Moncada overshadows the Sox getting their second win of the season. It also is a blow to an offense that is struggling to score runs. Although the bats did produce seven runs and that was enough for Michael Kopech to close the door on the Guardians.
Moncada was off to a solid start this season with a .282/.364/.410 slash line in 11 games. The White Sox three most talented bats are now not available to them for an undetermined amount of time.
It also means Moncada once again cannot avoid the IL. Yoan has missed 129 games over the past two seasons. Various ailments to his oblique, quad, hamstring, and foot limited him to 104 games in 2022. A bad back wiped out most of his 2023 season as he played in only 91 games.
The hope was Moncada would use the offseason to heal up and become a staple in the lineup as the No. 2 hitter with Robert Jr. or Jimenez behind him driving him in. Instead, all three are out with soft tissue injuries.
The training staff has been under fire lately as Moncada, Eloy, and Robert Jr. continue to battle these types of injuries. With the injury history that these three have, you must think about what they are doing to take care of their bodies.
For now, the batting order is going to have to make due with Lenyn Sosa, Nicky Lopez, or Braden Shewmake playing third.