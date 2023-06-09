NASCAR driver to represent Chicago White Sox in upcoming Cup Series race
By Eric Treuden
For the very first time, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to come to the streets of Chicago to do the much-anticipated Grant Park 220.
The event, which will take place on the actual streets of Chicago, is set to take place on July 2nd at 5:30 pm ET.
Sponsors and paint schemes are beginning to be announced for the innagural event, including the paint scheme that Ty Dillon is set to use.
The No. 77 Spire Motorsports driver is set to have a sharp-looking Chicago White Sox scheme on his car. Take a look here:
The Chicago White Sox will have representation at a NASCAR event.
That is a thing of beauty. Don't get too excited, though, as Dillon is not one of the premier talents in the series. Things have not gone according to plan for the 31-year-old as he is currently in his first season with Spire and is 33rd in points, which is second lowest amongst full-time drivers.
Ty, the younger brother of 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, has never had much of a chance to succeed in the Cup Series as he predominantly has driven for low-budget, low-performance teams.
In 2023, he has participated in every race so far and has recorded a best finish of just 14th while finishing 30th or worse eight times.
Prior to this scheme, there's no record of the White Sox have ever been the primary scheme for a car in NASCAR's highest series before, so this is a cool nod to the hometown team where the street race will be taking place.
At 28-36 this year, it's a shame that the White Sox have not performed up to expectations. The club currently sits just 3.5 GB of the Twins in the AL Central, but their -46 run differential and 11-20 record on the road do not bode well for how the rest of their season could end up going.