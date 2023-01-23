Nick Madrigal comes back to the Chicago White Sox in one of these 3 trades
To White Sox: Nick Madrigal - To Cubs: Romy Gonzalez, Yoelqui Cespedes
The Chicago White Sox might have to give up two decent prospects here.
The Chicago White Sox are not an organization loaded with high end prospects. That is why they might have to give up more than one in order to get what they want. The Cubs might also charge the White Sox just a bit more based on the fact that there is somewhat of a rivalry there.
Romy Gonzalez could go right back to the Cubs in exchange for Madrigal for the same reason that Lenyn Sosa could. Gonzalez makes much more sense as a backup to Swanson and Hoerner than Madrigal does for a variety of reasons. If this happened, the White Sox could then use Sosa when Madrigal has a day off or an injury.
Yoelqui Cespedes is a little bit more of a throw in here but he isn't the headlining piece going back to the Cubs. He has the potential to be a great player but has fallen down the rankings a little bit. The good news is that he might be close to MLB ready sometime very soon.
It is unclear if the Cubs will actually move on from him but there does seem to be some writing on the wall. If he does hit the block, the White Sox need to at least make a phone call. It will certainly be interesting to see what comes of his playing days with the Cubs following the big trade.