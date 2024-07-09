There are no easy fixes to the Chicago White Sox bullpen problems
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox do a lot of losing. They blow a lot of leads in the process of doing it.
The Sox had a great opportunity to snap a losing skid they had with the Minnesota Twins last night. The Sox held 5-2 lead heading into the top of the seventh. Rookie Jordan Leasure was on the mound after he was recently recalled as part of a mini-shakeup to the bullpen.
He was originally demoted to Triple-A because of the struggles he was having after a great start to the season. Leasure picked up where he left off as he continued to struggle and surrendered four runs.
The Sox ended up losing 8-6 in extra innings. It was the third straight game the Sox bullpen blew a lead. As SoxMachine.com's Jim Margulas pointed out, the Sox have blown 32 leads and 15 when leading after the six innings this season.
Since the starting rotation does not exactly throw more than six innings, a lot of the blown leads have fallen on the bullpen which ranks 29th in bullpen ERA.
It does not help that Michael Kopech was supposed to be the closer but he has blown five opportunities and also has five more losses where he failed to keep the game tied.
There are no quick fixes internally.
There are not many reinforcements at Triple-A Charlotte where with how that ballpark is configured, it is not an easy place to pitch.
Still, the options are not appealing.
Nick Nastrini could be tried in the pen, but he is still having command issues that landed him back in the minors in the first place. Johan Dominguez is stretched out as a starter, but he walks too many guys.
Touki Toussaint, love the name, but hard pass after we saw how much he struggled last season. Prelander Berroa has pitched one cleaning inning for the Sox this year, so you might have an option there. Sammy Peralta is still on the 40-man is he should be counting his blessings to still be on the roster.
Aaron McGarity has been solid in Charlotte according to his numbers with a 3.08 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. But Getz would have to make a roster move to get him on the 40-man roster.
It would be nice for the Sox to be able to find some guys off the scrap heap and see if a pitching lab can fix them. The problem is it is unknown if A) the Sox actually have one B) if the coaching staff can take the data and help make the adjustments.
That is why there are no easy fixes for the bullpen on the way.