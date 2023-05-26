Nobody on the Chicago White Sox should be considered untouchable
Overall, the Chicago White Sox have had a bad season so far. Things were so bad in April that it is hard to be excited about a pretty good May.
They would have a long way to go if they were to get back into contention this season. It feels like it might already be too late at this point but you never know what happens.
If they were to stay down, however, they are going to be sellers at the trade deadline. That isn't even close to being fun to think about. They should be contending right now and not thinking about the next rebuild. That is just unacceptable.
Let's be clear about something. Not a single player in the Chicago White Sox organization should be untouchable. Nobody has been as good as advertised for longer than a full season. Most of the stars, in fact, are injured more often than not.
The Chicago White Sox should be willing to do anything to rebuild again.
Whether it is Luis Robert Jr., Dylan Cease, Tim Anderson, Jake Burger, or the 26th man on the roster, nobody should be too good to trade.
In the NHL, Wayne Gretzky (the league's all-time greatest player) was traded in his prime. That right there should tell you why nobody on the White Sox is immovable. It is a different sport but the point remains.
You might not trust Rick Hahn to trade any of these guys and that is okay too. But if they make a move to bring in another GM (which they should), everybody should be on the table for trade. It would then be time to rebuild again.
Be honest with yourself. Do you think anybody on the White Sox right now will be on the team when they win their next World Series. It is hard to see at this point. It is sad to think that way right now but it is what it is.