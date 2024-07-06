One realistic trade for the Chicago White Sox biggest trade candidates
Paul DeJong, IF
Atlanta Braves receive: IF Paul DeJong
Chicago White Sox receive: SS Mario Baez
Paul DeJong is another veteran on an expiring deal who should not be on the roster much longer. DeJong is slashing .237/.282/.456 on the season and leads the team with 16 homers. DeJong's defense, while not what it used to be, still suffices at the SS position.
The Braves may be the perfect trade partner for DeJong. Orlando Arcia has had a dreadful season and the Braves need to add some pop to the lineup. Since DeJong is 30+ and on an expiring deal, he won't command much, but Mario Baez would be an intriguing prospect.
Baez is currently the 30th-ranked prospect in the Braves' system. While it may seem like a steep price for DeJong, Baez is just 17 years old and the Braves have a bevy of middle infield talent in the minors. Baez stands at just 5'9" and is electric on the basepaths. The infielder will likely move to 2B in the future, but he's a contact-first hitter who rarely strikes out.
Erick Fedde, SP
Baltimore Orioles receive: SP Erick Fedde
Chicago White Sox receive: OF Dylan Beavers, RHP Trace Bright
There will undoubtedly be a huge market for the services of Erick Fedde. Teams always need reliable pitching depth for the stretch run, so any number of contending teams could land Fedde. However, the Baltimore Orioles seem to be a great fit due to their bevy of talented prospects.
Fedde has a 6-3 record with a 3.13 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. The pitcher has 94 strikeouts to just 28 walks, and his peripherals back up the steady production. The Orioles recently lost starter Kyle Bradish for the season and other starters Albert Suarez and Cole Irvin have been inconsistent. In exchange for Fedde, the Sox could land OF prospect Dylan Beavers and RHP Trace Bright.
Beavers is currently the team's 6th-ranked prospect and Bright is 15th. Beavers has the tools to be a regular OF in the MLB, while Bright has the upside to be a back of the rotation starter. Considering Fedde's production and non-rental status, landing two top-15 prospects in a system is reasonable.