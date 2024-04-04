Who played well and who did not for the Chicago White Sox in the Atlanta Braves series
By Todd Welter
Paul DeJong
He was brought in this offseason to replace Tim Anderson at shortstop. He has never hit for average like Anderson or played with swagger. He will make the routine play on defense and smack a home run now and again. Defense and home runs are his calling card.
He showed off some of that power when he broke a 1-1 tie with a solo blast to left field in the bottom of the seventh.
DeJong did go 0-for-3 in the first game, but he is going to have games like that. All you can expect out of him is to hit dingers consistently and field the ball well.
Michael Kopech
Kopech seems to be rejuvenated coming out of the bullpen. His fastball was routinely hitting 100 mph when he came into Tuesday's game to get the save.
He also threw 39 pitches, and it was routinely his fastball. He did give up a solo home run in the ninth to Ozuna which made things a bit uncomfortable. Kopech also allowed another hit and walked two.
Now Kopech being in the pen means he can almost be a one-trick pony. Liam Hendriks and Bobby Jenks became beloved closers because they threw gas. A closer also needs at least one secondary pitch to keep hitters honest. Also, it would be nice if Kopech had better command of his fastball.
The good thing is we are seeing the 2021 version of Kopech on the mound when he was deployed as a multi-inning shutdown reliever. He came into a sticky situation in the eighth and kept the Braves off the scoreboard. The hope is he just keeps hitters off the bases and does not need to throw as many pitches going forward.
Yoan Moncada
He went 3-for-6 along with two walks in this series. He also made an amazing defensive play to start a double play that helped Kopech get out of the eighth inning.
It was nice to see Moncada bounce back from a 2-for-13 opening series against Detroit.