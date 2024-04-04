Who played well and who did not for the Chicago White Sox in the Atlanta Braves series
By Todd Welter
The White Sox' pitching was bad on Monday.
Chris Flexen
He started the rainy series opener on Monday and only lasted four-and-a-one-third innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and walked three. The umpires had to investigate his pants for possible pine tar being hidden.
He could have had all the sticky stuff he wanted hidden in his hat, and it would not have mattered as he struggled with command all game.
Bryan Shaw
He relieved Flexen and got roughed up in his first appearance of the season. The veteran reliever allowed two runs on three hits and walked one in one-and-two-thirds innings.
Deivi Garcia
He had a strong spring training, but he is having trouble keeping runs off the board in his few outings. He was charged with two runs in just two-thirds innings of work.
Dominic Leone
The Sox were down 6-0 before a rain delay interrupted play in the late innings. The game should have been called then, but the Sox must have wanted to sell some more hot dogs or t-shirts.
After the rain went from a downpour to a drizzle, play resumed and Leone came in after Garcia allowed two runners in the eighth.
That is when served up a home-run ball to Austin Riley who smashed it to right field.
Even the baseball gods did not want to see much more of that game as it started to pour after the end of the eighth inning. The game was called with the Braves only needing those eight innings to crush the White Sox.