Who played well and who did not for the Chicago White Sox in the Detroit Tigers Series
By Todd Welter
Braden Shewmake had a good White Sox debut.
The utility infielder, who came to the White Sox from Atlanta in the Aaron Bummer deal, got the start at shortstop on Saturday and ripped a solo home run in his first Sox at-bat.
Shewmake also got the start on Sunday at second base. He was productive at the plate as he went 3-for-8.
It might just be two games, but it would be nice to see what Shewmake can do with some more at-bats since he is still 26. We know veterans Nicky Lopez and Paul DeJong are only good for fielding the ball, although DeJong can still smack a home run every now and again. Shewmake might still have something to become a decent everyday player.
Two bullpen arms were not good.
Dominic Leone won a bullpen job with an excellent spring training and had a rough second game with the White Sox on Saturday. Tasked with protecting a 6-4 lead in the seventh, Leone gave up a solo home run to Riley Greene. He later walked Mark Canha and that gave way to lefty Tim Hill.
He failed to get Carson Kelly out who drive in Canha to tie the game.
Hill failed again to keep the Tigers off the board on Sunday when he inherited a runner in the ninth. Pinch hitter Andy Ibanez ripped an RBI single to break a 2-2 and the Sox ended up getting swept.