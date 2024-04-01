Who played well and who did not for the Chicago White Sox in the Detroit Tigers Series
By Todd Welter
You could make a case for the rest of the batting order outside of Robert Jr. and Shewmake being bad.
The bottom of the lineup looks like it has at least two to four automatic outs depending on who is in the lineup.
Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi, Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez combined to go 8-for-46 with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Moncada and Jimenez appear to still be swinging at bad pitches or not taking them.
Making matters worse is Jimenez is now hurt again as he left Sunday's game with an injury. The Sox have not determined how long he will be out, but the mere fact it only took three games for Eloy to get hurt shows he cannot handle the rigors of a 162-game season.
Twice the Sox had a chance to either tie the game back up or win the game in the bottom of ninth. Twice the lineup went away quietly.
It does not get any easier as the Braves and their potent lineup are in town for a three-game set.