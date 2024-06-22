Power ranking the most frustrating parts of the Chicago White Sox this season
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in baseball and are on pace to finish with the worst record in a 162-game schedule in franchise history. For context of how bad that is, the White Sox have been around since 1900.
No man, woman, or child can say they have seen worse from the Sox as not even the 1970 White Sox were this bad at the near halfway point of the season. That is the team that currently holds the distinction of being the worst team in franchise history over a 162-game season.
The expectation was the Sox were going to be bad this year. Not many expected it to be a season where the Southsiders have a legit shot at being worse than the 1962 New York Mets or 2003 Detroit Tigers--two teams considered to be the absolute worst teams in a 161 or 162-game schedule era.
Owner Jerry Reinsdorf's decision to conduct the worst general manager search in baseball history last summer and refusal to spend the going rate for premium talent has created plenty of apathy among the fanbase.
Not selling the team is clearly the most frustrating part of the organization, but that has never been in the cards. Plus, all Reinsdorf can do is set the budget and then sit in the owner's box the rest of the year.
However, he does play a role when it comes to the most frustrating part in the frustration power rankings of the Chicago White Sox this season.
1) Pedro Grifol is still the manager
The speculation is Jerry Reinsdorf does not want to pay Grifol to go away since this disaster is not entirely Pedro's fault. General manager Chris Getz indeed put this awful team together. He did so with meeting Grifol's vision for a winning team in mind.
Instead, the talent that is needed to implement Pedro's acronym of F.A.S.T means having bad players. Pedro loves himself some grinders, but grinder baseball does nothing if you have hitters that have no value and do not hit the long ball.
The biggest issue is that Grifol has led the Sox to nothing but losing. He is in over his head. He is a roving minor-league instructor pretending to be a manager. Most importantly, someone should have been held accountable for all this losing and it should be Pedro.
Yet, here he is still in charge of the lineup card (which is he not very good at properly putting together or the front office is bad at helping him) and bullpen decisions.