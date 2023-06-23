Predicting the White Sox All-Star representatives in the 2023 All-Star Game
The Chicago White Sox are not having a good season. We are well into June and they are 32-44. They are also 6.0 games out of a very bad Central Division. They will almost certainly not be a playoff team this year.
That does not mean that fans can’t enjoy the team all summer long. Part of that summer baseball fun is the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The White Sox are guaranteed to have at least one representative.
Who on the team has a chance to be an American League All-Star? Most of the players on the team are underperforming so it is hard to come up with a big list. Luis Robert Jr., Jake Burger, and Lucas Giolito are really the only ones who deserve it.
There is not a single player that has a chance to be a starter this year as the updates show no White Sox representation. Yasmani Grandal is 10th in votes for AL catchers and he is the closest.
The Chicago White Sox aren't getting much All-Star love this year.
Shohei Ohtani is the American League’s leading vote-getter through phase two of voting so he has been named the starting designated hitter already. He will also likely pitch at some point m the game (he may even start).
To be honest, Luis Robert Jr. is going to be the only White Sox player that makes it. Burger is great but he hasn’t been good enough to be one of the guys replacing Ohtani in this game.
There are also plenty of other starters that have been better than Giolito so he isn’t making it either. It is sad to say that the White Sox are so bad that they are likely only sending one.
Luis Robert Jr., with the season he is having, would make it no matter what team he plays for. He is looking like one of the best outfielders in all of baseball right now.
There is Mike Trout in centerfield and then Robert is in the next tier. He should be proud of his season. It goes to show how good some of these guys can be when they are healthy.
It would be nice for it to be like 2021 where lots of guys were going but this year there might just be the centerfielder. We will learn for sure very soon but don’t count on more.