Rangers vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Monday, June 19
Things are going from bad to worse for the Chicago White Sox.
They're 3-7 in their last 10 games, are 5.5 games outside the division lead, and now have to play the red hot Texas Rangers in a three game series.
With that being said, I have some good news for White Sox fans. I think they beat the Rangers on Monday night.
Let's dive into it.
Rangers vs. White Sox odds, run line, and total
Rangers vs. White Sox prediction and pick
That's right, I'm backing the White Sox as underdogs against one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.
They'll get to face a lefty tonight, which is a big reason why I like Chicago to get the job done. The Rangers are starting left-handed pitcher, Andrew Heaney, who sports a 4.05 ERA on the season. Over the last 30 days, the White Sox have an OPS of .626 when facing right-handed pitchers, but an OPS of .725 when facing lefties.
It's also worth noting the White Sox bullpen has been fantastic over the last 30 days, coming in at seventh in bullpen ERA over that stretch at 3.25. Meanwhile, the Rangers bullpen comes in at 19th with a bullpen ERA of 4.30 over the same time frame.
Let's trust in the White Sox tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.