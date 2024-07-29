Ranking the 10 best trade destinations for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams to ever suit up on a baseball diamond. They have a long way to go before they are in contention again.
One thing they might do to help their future is trade Luis Robert Jr. He is an outstanding player when healthy but those healthy days have been few and far between.
What are the White Sox going to get in return for a borderline elite player that is often injured but has a ton of control? It is hard to say.
What's not hard to say are the ten teams that could use his services the most. These are the ten teams that should be on the phone constantly trying to get him on their roster:
10. San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres love making big trades for notable players
The San Diego Padres love making big waves at the trade deadline. They are in the mix for the Wild Card in the National League so you can expect them to try and be active.
Luis Robert Jr. would certainly look good on a lineup card with Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts there with him.
9. San Francsico Giants
The San Francisco Giants would like to add a star in Luis Robert Jr.
The San Francisco Giants are not afraid to be bold. Like the San Diego Padres, they aren't in the division race but they are right there for the National League Wild Card.
After playing good baseball lately, the Giants might consider rewarding their players with a little bit of a boost. They'd be a good fit for Luis Robert Jr. who makes so much sense for them.