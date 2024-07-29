Ranking the 10 best trade destinations for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
8. Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins are trying to make yet another playoff appearance
Would the Chicago White Sox ever trade one of their best players to the Minnesota Twins? The answer even three years ago would be a resounding no.
With the way the White Sox are right now, however, nothing should be off the table. This pathetic team would be even worse to let a great package go by the wayside just to keep Robert Jr. away from the Minnesota Twins.
The Sox aren't going to touch the Twins over the next half decade so they might as well do what is best for the team no matter what.
7. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles could use some more jam in their batting order
The Baltimore Orioles are a great baseball team. They have a few holes still and could use some help. A guy like Luis Robert Jr. would be great for them.
Not only would he provide a good bat to their lineup, but he would also play defense that is on par with what they do there in Baltimore. They should be pushing hard for multiple available White Sox players.
6. Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals need a guy like Luis Robert Jr. in their lineup
The Kansas City Royals are also a division rival which makes it hard to trade. However, they are even easier to trade with than the Twins because they aren't as big of a rival.
A guy like Luis Robert Jr. getting a guy like Bobby Witt Jr. on his team may do wonders for his game. He needs a little bit of motivation to get back to his elite self and Witt Jr. is good enough to provide that.
5. Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks would like to get back to the World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks are not having the perfect season following a National League crown a year ago. They have another gear that they need to get to if they want to make the playoffs.
The D-Backs are right there for the NL Wild Card but nothing is guaranteed. A hitter like Luis Robert Jr. could be just what the doctor ordered down the stretch.