Ranking the 10 best trade destinations for Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.
4. Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox have made trades
Again, division rivals can make trades when one of them is the worst team in MLB history. The Guardians have good players at the MLB level and in the pipeline. If they want a stud like Robert Jr., they can pay for him.
In 2021, when the Guardians were not going to the playoffs and the White Sox were, the two teams made a good trade. We'll see if they'd ever do something like that again.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could use a bit more despite their great roster
Is Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Tyler Glasnow amongst others not good enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers?
Apparently not. They can afford (both with prospects and money) to bring in a guy like Luis Robert Jr. Despite all of the spring training hype, they are beatable despite having the NL West locked down already. A guy like Luis Robert Jr. would go a long way in that quest.
2. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get over the hump and win it all
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in the league. They have been for a few years now. Stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Nola, and Zack Wheeler make playing there seem very fun.
If Luis Robert Jr. joined that team, he'd fit right in amongst the stars. He wouldn't have to carry the load either which may take some pressure off him. They are right there for the team that needs him the most. They are so close to getting over the hump.
1. Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves could use a bat like Luis Robert Jr. in their lineup
The Atlanta Braves have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball for a long time. That includes a World Series championship in 2021.
Now, they are without Ronald Acuna Jr. again and could use some help. The last time he went down, they traded for other outfielders and won it all.
Luis Robert Jr. could be one of those outfielders. He fits the bill of a player that would go to Atlanta and immediately thrive.