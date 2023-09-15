Ranking the 3 worst contracts in the AL Central Division
2. Javier Baez
Javier Baez became one of the worst contracts in the league in Detroit.
Javier Baez was one of the most exciting players in the world when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs. Outside of one year, however, he was never really a "best player on a team" type of guy.
The Cubs realized that and sent him away in a trade for Pete Crow-Armstrong who is now their number one prospect. The New York Mets don't like being reminded of that one as it was one of the worst trades of the decade so far.
After missing the playoffs entirely in New York, Baez signed a long term contract with the Detroit Tigers and it is now one of the worst in the league.
Baez will be getting $25 million in 2024, $25 million in 2025, $24 million in 2026, and $24 million in 2027. For the type of player that he is at this point, that is definitely an albatross contract.
He still comes up with a defensive highlight every now and again but his slash line of .218/.263/.313 for an OPS of .576 is absolutely terrible. He only has 8 home runs to go with 54 RBIs and 53 runs scored. Those are bad player numbers and he is paid like a superstar.