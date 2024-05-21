Ranking the 5 biggest busts of the Chicago White Sox rebuild
2. Andrew Vaughn
Andrew Vaughn is one of the worst players in Major League Baseball.
Andrew Vaughn was drafted third overall in the 2019 MLB Draft. He was considered to be the best power hitter in the NCAA during his time at Cal. It felt like a lock that he'd be a stud in Major League Baseball.
Not only that, the White Sox were just going to plant him into the middle of an already star-studded lineup and he was going to hit the ground running as a result.
That never happened. He had a few okay years to begin his career but then slowly started to decline. That leads us to 2024 where he is one of the worst players in the league right now.
He has an OPS of .555 which is one of the lowest marks amongst qualified hitters. He has just three home runs so far and they all came within the last few weeks as his start to the season was even worse.
Vaughn not living up to expectations made the transition away from Jose Abreu impossible and now they are stuck with him for a while. If he doesn't pick it up soon, he won't be in the league for much longer which is very sad to think about.